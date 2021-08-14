Germany To Work With Minimum Staff In Afghanistan, Beefs Up Security At Kabul Embassy

Hours after the US speeds up evacuation flights for some American diplomats and thousands of Afghans, Germany, on Friday, announced to reduce its embassy staff in Kabul from the war-torn country. According to a report of Euro News, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that the country is planning to run the embassy with minimum staff and asserted to increase security measures at the embassy compound. Maas said that the government's crisis coordination team decided to use its charter planes to evacuate its officials from Afghanistan. He added that the country has planned to use its charter planes at the end of this month, but the recent crisis has forced the country to act earlier.

Germany to assist Afghans to fly to Berlin

Further, the minister added that the main agenda of the government is to help its envoy as well as the local Afghan. As a humanitarian gesture, Maas assured the Afghans to fly to Germany without papers and said Germany would speed up the paper works after they have reached Berlin. When asked to provide financial aid to the country, if the Taliban comes into power, he said, "Afghanistan will have no future without financial support from the West. We contribute 430 million euros annually. But our aid depends on whether there is a sense of sustainable peace and that the achievements of the past 20 years are anchored."

Taliban captures radio station

Earlier on August 13, Friday, the first forces of a Marine battalion arrived in Kabul at week’s end to stand guard as the US speeds up evacuation flights for some American diplomats. "Clearly from their actions, it appears as if they are trying to get Kabul isolated,” Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby noted at a press briefing. Earlier today, the Taliban seized a radio station in Kandahar and took to the airwaves after capturing much of southern Afghanistan in a rapid offensive that has raised fears of a full takeover less than three weeks before the US is set to withdraw its last troops. The Taliban released a video in which an unnamed insurgent announced the takeover of the city’s main radio station, which has been renamed the Voice of Sharia, or Islamic law.

Vice President Amrullah Saleh joined a civilian protest against Taliban

Abdullah warned the participants to stop the atrocities at any cost, otherwise it would harm them also. According to Afghan Defence Ministry, at least 439 more Taliban terrorists were killed and 77 others were wounded in the last 24 hours. Recently, Vice President Amrullah Saleh joined a civilian protest against the Taliban and Pakistan. While marching on the streets of Kabul, the Afghan first Vice President, on August 3, was seen chanting Allah-o-Akbar and slammed Pakistan for its support to the Deobandi Islamist movement and military organization.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP/@HeikoMaas Twitter)