Germany Upbeat On Prospect Of Normalisation Of Ties Between Kosovo And Serbia

In an interview with RFE/RL on Monday, the German ambassador to Kosovo, Jorn Rohde, expressed his belief that all European countries that have yet to recognise Kosovo will do so if progress is made in the normalisation of relations between Kosovo and Serbia. Rohde specifically noted that he is confident that these EU states, including Greece, Spain, Romania, Slovakia, and Cyprus, will ultimately recognise Kosovo if tangible results are achieved in the ongoing normalisation process.

“All of these non-recognisers have always said that if there is a positive dynamic on normalisation, they will rethink their position. To me, it’s more or less a slam dunk," the German diplomat. According to Jorn Rohde, the German ambassador to Kosovo, it is crucial for negotiators to finalise a proposed normalisation plan that is currently under consideration. Rohde emphasised the importance of not missing the opportunity to reach an agreement, as it could lead to recognition of Kosovo by European countries that have yet to do so.

Kosovar PM and Serbian President are slated to meet

Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic are scheduled to meet in North Macedonia this weekend to discuss the implementation of the EU proposal agreed upon in Brussels last month. Rohde stressed that time is of the essence and that it is necessary to move beyond crisis management in order to achieve progress. He also noted that the EU and the US have invested significantly in the region.

A look at the conflict

The roots of the conflict between Serbia and Kosovo can be traced back to the breakup of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s. At that time, Kosovo was an autonomous province within Serbia, but the ethnic Albanian majority in Kosovo sought greater autonomy and eventually independence from Serbia. In response to the growing demands for independence, Serbian leader Slobodan Milošević stripped Kosovo of its autonomous status in 1989, leading to widespread protests and unrest. In 1998, the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), a militant Albanian separatist group, began an armed insurgency against Serbian security forces in Kosovo.

The conflict escalated in 1999 when NATO launched a bombing campaign against Serbia in response to the Serbian crackdown on ethnic Albanians in Kosovo. The bombing campaign ended with the withdrawal of Serbian forces from Kosovo and the establishment of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), which oversaw the administration of Kosovo until its declaration of independence in 2008. Since then, Serbia has refused to recognise Kosovo's independence and maintains that Kosovo is still a part of Serbia. This has led to ongoing tensions and occasional outbreaks of violence between the two sides, including in 2018 when Kosovo imposed a 100% tariff on Serbian goods, leading to a breakdown in talks aimed at normalizing relations between the two sides.