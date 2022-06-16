Germany Urges Citizens To Save Energy As Russia's Gazprom Reduces Gas Supply

After Russian energy giant Gazprom reduced gas supplies via Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline to Berlin, the German government has asked its citizens to cut down on their energy consumption. In a video message, Germany's Economy Minister, Robert Habeck, said that it's high time to save on energy usage. "Every kilowatt hour helps in this situation. We also need to be vigilant, and not let ourselves be divided as this is what Russia's President Vladimir Putin intends," he added, the DPA news agency reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, Habeck claimed that the move to cut the supplies was "a political and not a technically justifiable decision." Notably, the Russian company has reduced gas supplies to Germany by 40% citing technical engine issues and delays in repair work by Siemens - a Munich-based automation company. He further stated that Germany was keeping a close eye on the impact on the gas market, but there was "no supply concern in the country as of now". Notably, Nord Stream 1 is Germany's primary Russian gas supply pipeline.

The energy giant Gazprom has stated that only three units can be used for pumping currently at the Portovaya compressor station. "A gas compressor unit had not been returned from repair in time by Siemens. As a result, only up to 100 million cubic metres of gas can now be pumped through the pipeline every day, compared to the plan of 167 million cubic meters," Gazprom said in a statement. Notably, several European countries, including Germany, rely heavily on Russian gas imports to meet their energy requirements.

Hungry opposes EU's embargo on Russian gas

It is pertinent to mention here that several countries, including members of the European Union, have imposed sanctions on Russian oil and gas since President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale war on Ukraine in late February. However, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has categorically opposed a complete embargo on Russian gas, warning that such a move would “destroy European Union's (EU's) economy.” He further stated that Budapest's decision to take a "strong" stance and seek an exemption from the bloc's Russian oil ban was fully justified.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)