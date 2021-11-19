Germany Will 'freeze' If Russian Gas Pipeline Remains Blocked, Warns Energy Executive

As energy prices continue to soar in the European Union nations, Germany fears a bitter winter after its national energy regulator Bundesnetzagentur temporarily stalled the progress of the new heating gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 from Russia. An anonymous German energy executive warned that the country will "freeze" this winter if authorities continue to block the certification of the newly-finished gas pipeline, Sputnik reported, citing quotes from Brazilian journalist Pepe Escobar's column from Unz Review. As per Escobar, the regulatory body, is holding off on vital approvals until a new coalition is formed in the wake of the September 26 general elections.

However, the coalition is expected to be headed by Social Democrats and likely to include "neo-liberal" Greens, who are "viscerally anti-Nord and anti-Russia," Sputnik reported, quoting Escobar. The second possible reason could also be the staggering migrant issue along the Poland-Belarus border, in which Poland alleged Moscow's vital role. "This is a game where Germany does not hold a winning hand," the anonymous executive told Escobar, as per Sputnik.

Until issues over Nord Stream 2 are solved, Russian majority state-owned energy corporation Gazprom would honour all existing contracts with Germany to calm jitters, Sputnik reported. However, the executive has feared that although the gas supplier is professional, "but imagine if Gazprom decided to deliberately slow down their deliveries of natural gas." "It could go up tenfold, collapsing the entire EU," he added. Meanwhile, an industry insider in Germany also pointed out that Berlin "does not have a workable contingency plan" or an alternative supplier even from the US and UAE liquified natural gas (LNG) imports.

What is the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline?

It is to be noted that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is a construction that is expected to carry Russian gas to Germany, directly across the Baltic Sea, as per Financial Times. The development was delayed as the US imposed sanctions and Poland opposed it stating that the pipeline would deprive Ukraine of a lump sum transit fees earned from shipping Russian gas. Speaking to FT on the issue, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had earlier stated: "For us, Nord Stream 2 is a security issue. We think that the use of migrants against Belarus, the situation around Nord Stream 2, the disinformation campaigns, the military build-up by Russia, are all part of a broader picture. Russia is involved in all of these situations.”

It is to be noted the UK earlier called on Russia to intervene in the mounting migrant crisis on the Poland-Belarus migrant crisis. Meanwhile, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also urged "friends across Europe" to extend support in opposing Nord Stream 2 pipeline through an op-ed written in The Sunday Telegraph. “It risks undermining European security by allowing Russia to tighten its grip on those nations who rely on its gas,” she wrote.

(Image: AP)