Germany Witnesses Drop In Unemployment Rate As COVID-19 Cases Decline

Amid the decline in COVID-19 cases, Germany witnessed a decline in unemployment. Germany's unemployment rate declined to 5.7 per cent in June. The unadjusted jobless rate dropped from 5.9 per cent in May, AP cited the Federal Labour Agency as saying.

Decline in unemployment rate

The total number of people registered as unemployed stood at 2.61 million, according to AP. The number of unemployed stood at 73,000 fewer than May and 2,39,000 fewer than a year earlier, the Federal Employment Agency (BA) announced on June 30. The unemployment rate remained at 5.9 per cent but there was a decline of 38,000 in the number of people counted as jobless.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise in unemployment in Germany and other parts of Europe have been moderate by international standards. The trend is being witnessed as employers have made heavy use of salary support programs. The salary support system allows employers to keep employees on the payroll while they await better times. In Germany, the labour agency pays at least 60 per cent of the salary of employees who are on reduced or zero hours. The labour agency revealed that it paid support for 2.34 million people in April. The numbers were down from 2.7 million in March and far below a peak of nearly 6 million in April 2020. Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING in a research note pointed out that the numbers suggested that the German labour market has left the crisis behind.

"At first glance, today’s numbers suggest that the German labour market has already left the crisis behind," Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING, wrote in a research note. "At second glance, however, the high number of short-time workers should still be a good reminder of potential risks going forward, even if these risks look less threatening by the month", AP quoted Brzeski.

