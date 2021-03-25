Germany's Angela Merkel Reverses Easter Shutdown Amid COVID-19, Says 'idea Was A Mistake'

German chancellor Angela Merkel on March 25 issued a personal apology to the nation as she dropped plans to put the country under a hard lockdown over Easter. While speaking at a press conference, Merkel said that the plan to close churches and shops over a five-day period has been her mistake. She added that she regretted that her proposal had caused further uncertainty and asked for forgiveness from the public, whose growing frustration with the government’s cumbersome decision-making and glacial vaccine rollout is threatening to damage her party before national elections in September.

Merkel said, “The idea of an Easter shutdown was drawn up with the best intentions, because we must urgently manage to slow and reverse the third wave of the pandemic. However, the idea ... was a mistake — there were good reasons for it but it could not be implemented well enough in this short time”. READ | US drone strike case appealed to Germany's highest court

She added, “This mistake is my mistake alone, because in the end I bear ultimate responsibility for everything. A mistake must be called a mistake, and above all it must be corrected — and if possible, that has to happen in time. At the same time, of course I know that this whole matter triggers more uncertainty — I regret that deeply and I apologize to all citizens”. READ | Germany funds vaccine assistance for Holocaust survivors

Merkel apologises to parliament

Further, the German chancellor even extended the apology to parliament in a previously scheduled question-and-answer session. According to AP, Marco Buschmann, who is the pro-business Free Democrats’ chief whip, said that Merkel’s apology won “brad respect” but pressed her to turn to parliament to manage the pandemic rather than making decisions with small groups of officials. Merkel, on the other hand, responded that the negotiations with state governments are necessary.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Merkel had announced the shutdown after a hastily arranged videoconference with Germany’s 16 state governors, who are responsible for imposing and lifting restrictions. Her plan was to make the day before Good Friday a “rest day”, with all shops closed and allow only supermarkets to open on Easter Saturday. Merkel’s plan, however, raised many logistical and legal questions and also criticised because there was no public discussion of it before it emerged Tuesday.

(Image & inputs: AP)

