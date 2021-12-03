Germany's Federal Military Honours Chancellor Angela Merkel With Grand Punk-rock Farewell

Germany's federal military forces, the Bundeswehr had honoured outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel with their highest ceremonial event for a civilian in her farewell, accompanied with an unusual blend of music which is specifically picked by the outgoing leader. After 16 years in charge, in a torchlight ceremony, she was bestowed with a military tattoo which has become an unofficial departure ritual for defence ministers, presidents, as well as chancellors.

Due to pandemic restrictions, the Großer Zapfenstreich military ceremony was conducted within the Defense Ministry instead of a more public location and included a procession and a brass band performing three songs chosen by Merkel. 'Du hast den Farbfilm vergessen' (You Forgot the Color Film) by East German-born punk singer Nina Hagen was chancellor’s first pick.

The songs played during the farewell ceremony

Angela Merkel, who grew up in East Germany, said the punk singer’s 1974 hit song was “a highlight of my youth, which is known to have taken place in the GDR.” The German Democratic Republic was the official name for East Germany, AP reported. She further noted that the song is also set in a place on the Baltic Sea which was her old constituency. “As such, it all fits together,” Merkel added.

'Fur mich soll's rote Rosen regnen' (It Should Rain Red Roses For Me), the famous song by German singer Hildegard Knef, was her second option. While, 'Großer Gott, wir loben dich' (Holy God, we praise thy name), an 18th-century Christian anthem, was the last piece selected by the chancellor.

Following 16 years, Merkel is set to stand down next week from her chancellor position. She will be followed by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, who will be vowed as chancellor after legislators would give him the final approval.

Angela Merkel's emotional speech

During the farewell ceremony in Berlin, Merkel gave an emotional speech in which she stated that her tenure in office had "challenged" her both politically and personally. “But at the same time, it was a deeply satisfying position," citing the chancellor, CNN reported. She also praised the nation's capacity to engage in positive pro-democratic conversation over the previous two years, further thanking frontline workers for their efforts during the Covid-19 outbreak.

As per CNN, Merkel said, “Our democracy lives from the capacity to engage critically with the ideas and to correct its path and it lives from balancing out the respect that we have for one another and for the interest we have for one another -- based on solidarity, and trust.” She ended her speech by noting that it was now up to the next administration to discover answers that challenge the nation and wishing her successor all the best in the future leadership of Germany.

