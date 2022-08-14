Germany's Gas Storage Reaches 75% Capacity Before Planned Time As Tough Winter Looms

Germany's gas storage has already reached the target of 75% before the estimated time. On Saturday evening, operator companies confirmed that 75.43% of gas storage was full, reported Deutsche Welle. This development has come after the EU regulation on gas storage announced in May, that German gas facilities must reach the 75% mark by September 1. Notably, the said target has been achieved by Germany after it increased the filling of storage facilities which was possible due to a sharp decline in gas consumption in the summer and an increase in the volume of imported blue fuel from northwestern Europe, said the Association of German Gas and Hydrogen Storage System Operators INES, as per DW.

According to EU regulations, German warehouses must be filled at least 85% by October 1 and 95% by November 1. However, if the current pace is maintained, the said targets are likely to be achieved earlier. According to the EU plan, the increased gas reserves should allow compensation for any fluctuations in the gas market, including the complete cessation of gas supplies from Russia.

Notably, this development comes at a time when the Russian gas company Gazprom has already reduced the volume of gas exports to European countries given the ongoing war against Ukraine and the imposed sanctions by Western nations. On July 27, the supply through the "North Stream" gas pipeline was reduced to 20% of its capacity. "Gazprom" cited "repair work" to be a key reason behind the cutoff.

European Union aims to save 15% on gas amid war in Ukraine

To reduce dependency on Russian energies, the European Union is aiming to fill up the gas storage facilities to their fullest by November this year. On August 9, an emergency plan to reduce natural gas consumption was implemented, which demands that all EU countries voluntarily reduce gas consumption by 15% from the beginning of August to March 2023, compared to the average consumption of the last five years during this period. According to the calculations of the European Commission, in this way, the countries of the European Union will save a total of 45 billion cubic metres of gas. In particular, Germany would have to cut its gas consumption by about 10 billion cubic metres to meet the target. If this fails, then, against the background of large-scale supply shortages, the next step may be the introduction of mandatory targets for reducing gas consumption throughout the EU.

Image: AP/Representative