Germany's Green Party Accuses Russia Of 'playing Poker' With Gas Prices Amid Energy Crisis

As the price of gas soars at a record high in European countries, co-chair of The Greens German party Annalena Baerbock accused Russia of "playing poker" with gas prices. According to Sputnik Baerbock statement came while she was speaking to the Funke media on Wednesday. During the conversation, she called for compliance with European legislation in the situation with Nord Stream 2. "The current high gas prices are primarily the result of high demand and low supply. At the same time, Russia is playing poker: gas supplies have been significantly reduced," Sputnik quoted Baerbock as saying.

According to her, Russia, which is a major gas exporting country to the European nations, has been delivering less quantity of energy supply, resulting in soaring gas prices. She said that Kremlin supplies gas to Europe in accordance with contracts, however, due to less delivery of gases, the storage facilities were relatively empty. "Russia could be creating this consciously to ensure that Nord Stream 2 pipeline starts work as soon as possible even though some legal requirements have yet to be met," the German politician suggested while speaking to Funke media. She accused the Russian government of blackmailing the European countries in exchange for Nord Stream 2 pipeline. We mustn't allow ourselves to be blackmailed, said Baerbock.

Germany wants Russia to follow European energy laws: Greens Party

Further, the German politician stressed that she wanted the European energy laws to be respected at any cost. Notably, the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline is a twin pipeline stretching 1,230 km through the Baltic Sea. The main aim of this project is to transport natural gas from Russia to the European countries. Meanwhile, reacting to the statement of the German politician, Russia said that Western politicians had miscalculated when switching to alternative energy sources. Kremlin reiterated that it is fulfilling all the obligations to European allies and is ready to trade more gas, Sputnik reported. It is worth mentioning that several European countries including, UK, and Asia has been facing an acute shortage of gas and energy. According to the media reports, the prices have risen to 250% since the beginning of this year. Since August, the prices have towered nearly 70%.

What led to the shortage of energy:

According to BBC, the back to back COVID-19 lockdown has cut down the production as well as transportation capacity of energy-producing industries.

A large amount of energy got wasted in the reopening of the plants as it needs a deep cleaning.

The European countries have fewer gas storage facilities, leading to the country's export exchequer.

Some reports also alleged Russia behind the ongoing crisis as it is a major gas supplier.

Image: Twitter/@ABaerbock/ANI/AP