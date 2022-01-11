Germany's Habeck Announces Plan For Achieving Climate Goals As Country Falls Behind Target

Germany Economic Affairs and Climate Action minister Robert Habeck on Tuesday outlined the plan for climate action. Robert Habeck announced that the country needed to achieve the targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, according to AP. Habeck stated that they need to achieve goals for reducing greenhouse emissions to make sure that sufficient energy for an industry that requires energy.

Speaking to reporters in Berlin, Robert Habeck said that Germany was heading to half the greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, in comparison to 1990 levels. According to AP, the COVID-19 pandemic had helped Germany in achieving the interim goal of a 40% reduction by 2020, however, the greenhouse gas emissions again rose in 2021. Reportedly, the decision to switch off all nuclear plants has led to rising emissions in Germany by the end of the year. While announcing the plan, Habeck said that the “task is big, gigantic”. He added that they would have a “huge political debate” on the tasks required to achieve the goals.

Germany behind climate targets: Robert Habeck

Informing about the current situation, Robert Habeck highlighted that the country was behind the climate targets that need to be achieved in 2022 and further insisted that it would be difficult to achieve the tasks in 2023, reported DW. He said that if they do not introduce a plan to bring about changes. the country might not be able to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gases by 65% by 2030, in comparison to 1990s levels. Robert Habeck said the rate of reduction of emissions would have to increase in the years up to 2030.

Habeck added that emissions have witnessed a decline by an average of 15 million metric tons per year in the last 10 years, as per the DW report. Furthermore, Robert Habeck noted that the emissions must reduce by 36 to 41 million metric tons per year from now until 2030. The government intends to phase out coal power by 2030. Habeck noted that renewable sources like solar and wind power provide around 43% of Germany’s electricity and added that the share needs to rise up to 80% by 2030. He further stated that electricity consumption over that period will increase as people will make a shift from combustion engine vehicles to electric cars and heating homes with oil to electricity-powered heat pumps.

(Inputs from AP)