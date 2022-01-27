Germany's Lawmakers Divided On COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate, Hold Debate In Bundestag

Lawmakers of Germany's Bundestag have been debating the introduction of a new coronavirus vaccine mandate as the European country registered record infections driven by the highly transmissible B.1.1.529 Omicron variant of concern. The discussions have been ongoing to enforce the compulsory vaccination rule in Berlin supported by Chancellor Olaf Scholz since last year. While several opposition lawmakers rejected the idea, many argued that mandating the vaccination would help curb the rising trajectory of Omicron. Berlin, along with other European capitals such as Brussels, witnessed large-scale protests against such a law.

While the coalition government does not want to impose such a decision, the German lawmakers decided to hold a debate on the matter, Germany’s state broadcaster DW reports. They presented several options on the table, including a universal mandate for all eligible adults over 18 for one, another group suggested mandatory vaccinations for only those aged over 50 or especially vulnerable and comorbid German population. The opposition, meanwhile, completely rejected the idea and instead demanded a ban on compulsory vaccinations citing the curtailment of civil rights.

Vaccine 'only and best tool in government’s arsenal'

The debate on Wednesday was opened by Dagmar Schmidt of Chancellor Scholz's centre-left SPD, who labelled the COVID-19 vaccine as the “only and best tool in the government’s arsenal” to stop the spread. They warned that the pandemic will be continuing into 2023 if such rules were sidelined completely, and measures were ignored. Schmidt iterated that vaccines were the only means to protect vulnerable Germans, as he advocated for the universal mandate. Others cited the medical conditions for those who cannot be vaccinated, as they dismissed the mandate. Scholz's own party members called the herd immunity delusional, and backed Schmidt who told the German parliament that not mandating vaccination “would lead to many deaths, many ill, and many patients suffering from long COVID.”

A health expert for the Green Party, Kirsten Kappert-Gonther, demanded that the COVID-19 jabs must be mandated for all the citizens aged 18 and over as it is “the way out of the pandemic.” Asking people aged over 50 to get the shot while the youngsters spread the virus was “counterproductive,” she told the lawmakers. “Young healthy people do not need to get vaccinated,” Kappert-Gonther implied, according to broadcaster DW.

Marco Buschmann of the Free Democrats (FDP) somewhat strayed from the two ruling parties' stance, as he acknowledged that the vaccines were necessary in controlling the spread but stated that it should be made mandatory only for 50 years old and above, giving the example of Italy.

Scholz's justice minister vouched for an "easier way" to slip out of the pandemic. Lawmakers from all the three coalition parties remained divided on the issue on Wednesday. Vice president of the Bundestag and a member of the FDP, Wolfgang Kubicki outrightly rejected the “mandate” arguing that the citizens cannot be forced by the state to take the vaccine.

CDU lawmaker lambasts German chancellor: 'Hoping someone else will present you with a plan'

Speaking to DW, FDP lawmaker Andrew Ullman said that getting vaccinated was now “ethics of conscience” as the world grappled with the pandemic into another year. He stressed that while he would have agreed to the lawmakers rejecting the idea last September in 2020, the data has now changed.

“The situation in the world and especially in Germany has changed due to the delta variant in December, and especially now with the omicron variant,” FDP lawmaker Andrew Ullman told DW.

Centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) lawmaker Tino Sorge, a staunch supporter of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, condemned the current administration’s decision-making skills. He launched a personal attack on Scholz and his Health Minister Karl Lauterbach and accused the duo of "hiding" behind the debate. "You're hoping that someone else will present you with a plan for mandatory vaccination if you wait long enough," he said.

He took to Twitter and fired a series of tweets where he lambasted Sorge and the CDU for "playing party politics.” Berling police had earlier responded to scattered anti-vaxxers demonstrators, which they say is ‘smaller than expected.’ Only 600 protesters had gathered in the government quarter to oppose such a bill. Just 300 or so had gathered near the Berlin Cathedral, they told DW, adding that support for mandatory vaccines has appeared to grow with time.