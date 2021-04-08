Germany's Merkel Backs Lockdown To Stem COVID-19, Calls For 'common Nationwide Approach'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was in favour of a brief nationwide lockdown to stem the surging COVID-19 cases in the European nation, said government spokesperson Ulrike Demmer on April 7. While Germany is currently rattled with what is appearing to be the third wave of novel coronavirus outbreak along with a sluggish vaccination campaign, several state leaders were backing calls for a period of strict restrictions.

A German government spokesperson told reporters, “Every call for a short, uniform lockdown is right...Also, a common nationwide approach would be important here.” She also added that a different set of rules in 16 states of the country “is not contributing to security and acceptance at the moment.” READ | Japan, Germany to hold '2 plus 2' meet in mid-April to discuss Indo-Pacific region: Report

Demmer reportedly also told the reporters that Germany was presently witnessing an escalation in the number of intensive care patients. As per reports, she said, “At the moment, we don't have a particularly good data basis as far as the numbers of new infections are concerned. But the number of occupied intensive care beds speaks a very clear language. It is increasing very much, very strongly and very much too fast. Intensive care physicians are worried.”

"The health system is under intense pressure," she reportedly said while stressing that there is a 5% increase in intensive care bed occupancy in just one day. Adding, “We need a stable incidence below 100” she referred to Germany number of new novel coronavirus infections over seven days per 100,000 inhabitants. As per the Johns Hopkins University tally as of April 8, Germany has recorded 2,940,271 total cases of COVID-19 along with 77,755 deaths.

Thousands Protest Against Virus Curbs

Meanwhile, earlier this month, thousands took to streets in Stuttgart as they protested against the virus restrictions amid growing fears of a third wave. The current lockdown involves the closure of non-essential businesses. There are also certain limits set for public gatherings, and requirements to wear a mask. Although the city is going through a phased reopening, the authorities will keep lockdown measures in place until at least 18 April.

Image credits: AP