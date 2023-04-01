Germany's Military Will Face Funding & Supply Challenges Till 2030, Says Defence Minister

According to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, the country's military, known as the Bundeswehr, will not be able to fully address gaps in funding and supplies by 2030. In an interview with the weekly newspaper Welt am Sonntag published on Saturday, Pistorius acknowledged that the existing gaps will persist for years, despite his efforts to increase military spending and modernise the Bundeswehr since assuming his position at the start of the year. According to a report from DW, Pistorius also dismissed the notion of providing additional weapons to Ukraine from the Bundeswehr's stockpiles, citing shortfalls in ammunition and weaponry for Germany's own armed forces.

Germany's Defense Ministry has laid out plans to invest €300 billion ($326 billion) in replenishing and modernising the country's armed forces. However, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius believes that such an investment by the end of the decade is neither possible nor necessary, and instead calls for a prioritisation of needs. Pistorius points to the protection of NATO's eastern flank as one such priority, with plans to establish a fully equipped division by 2025 and to make adequate contributions to NATO's Response Force, according to an interview with the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

Last year, Olaf Scholz created a special fund for €100 billion

Last year, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the creation of a special fund aimed at raising €100 billion for the Bundeswehr, Germany's armed forces. However, the fund has yet to be utilised. Last week, the German government also allocated €12 billion over the next nine years to provide Ukraine with newly produced weapons and ammunition instead of using existing German stockpiles. Responding to criticisms from Finance Minister Christian Lindner about the cost of military investment, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius emphasised the necessity of such spending for national defense. Pistorius acknowledged the difficult trade-offs that come with allocating resources but maintained that defending against potential attacks and supporting allies were a top priority for Germany.