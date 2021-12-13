Germany's New Chancellor Olaf Scholz Meets Polish PM, Discusses Sanctions Against Belarus

Germany’s newly minted Chancellor Olaf Scholz, on Sunday, paid an inaugural visit to Poland where he aimed for closer ties with Warsaw despite fundamental disagreements. He was received by his Polish Counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki who later said that visit signifies a ‘new chapter’ in the ties between the countries. While both the EU states have shared cordial relationships, a recent conflict over Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has caused a rift.

Regardless, both Scholz and Morawiecki held detailed discussions on a myriad range of issues including the migrant crisis, regional security amongst others. Addressing reporters in the aftermath of the talks, the Polish leader said that the migrant crisis on its eastern border continues and that both Poland and Germany have deliberated upon possible sanctions on the Alexander Lukashenko administration. "We have attacks every night. More than 100 attempts at the illegal border crossing," he was quoted as saying by Tass News Agency.

It is worth mentioning that Scholz replaced Angela Merkel becoming the 9th Chancellor of Germany last week. Although, he is currently leading the country’s ‘Traffic Light coalition’, his personal ideology remain bent towards Centre-Left, which is in contrast to that of Poland’s far-right. In addendum, Poland and US over the past few weeks have increased their pressure on Germany to delay the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which Russia uses to supply gas to the European States. The reason the west has stated is Moscow’s possible invasion of Ukraine and threat of regional security.

Commenting on the same, Scholz said, “It is important that Europe makes clear together that we will not accept this and that we do not agree with what is happening there. We will not accept a violation of those borders." "We want Europe to be strong, to be able to face the challenges that lie ahead, to be competitive with other regions of the world - this also depends on Polish-German relations", Morawiecki said.

Who is Olaf Scholz?

Unlike Merkel, Scholz was born in the western part of the country- the city of Osnabrück- in the year 1958. He is married to Britta Ernst, who serves as the education minister in the state of Brandenburg. The couple presently lives in the city of Potsdam, which is located roughly 35 km from Berlin. Multiple media outlets have projected him as calm and possessing an unflappable demeanour.

