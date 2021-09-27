Germany's Next Government To Be Formed By Christmas, Says German Ambassador To India

German Ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner on September 27 said that the next government in the European nation is expected to be formed by Christmas as the left-leaning Social Democrats (SPD) party won in the German federal election narrowly, with just over 25% votes. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Linder said, “As an optimist, I think we will have the next government in Germany by Christmas, negotiations among parties are going on."

His remarks on Monday came after the Federal Returning Officer stated that with all 299 German electoral districts reporting, the SDP won 25.7% of the vote defeating the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) which is the centre-right, conservative party of Chancellor Angela Merkel with 24.1% votes. However, the results still reflect uncertainty over the next Chancellor of Germany and Merkel’s successor.

Angela Merkel, who has been in the position for over 16 years, is deemed as one of the most successful political leaders. She will continue her job until a coalition deal is negotiated. After Merkel’s election win in September 2017, it took over five months to form a government. SPD and CDU with its coalition partner, the Christian Social Union (CSU) have said that they want to kickstart the coalition negotiations to form a new government.

What are the expected coalitions in Germany?

As per ANI, the coalitions in Germany will either see the SPD or CDU/CSU forming a government with the Green party that also bagged 14.8% of the votes and the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) with 11.5% votes. SPD leader Olaf Scholz said that the German voters wished for him to be the next Chancellor after Merkel.

Scholz, 63, has served as the vice-chancellor, German Finance Minister previously. He has said that the electorate has spoken “very clearly” and enhanced the three parties, the SPD, the Greens and the FDP. He has reportedly added that there is a “clear mandate” that the citizens have revealed. He reportedly added, “These three should lead the government.” But, CDU leader Armin Laschet expressed discontentment with the results. She also said that CDU would do everything in order to build a coalition.

IMAGE: AP

