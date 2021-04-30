Germany's Spy Agency To Monitor Anti-lockdown Activists For Possible Extremist Ties

Germany’s domestic intelligence agency is putting some anti-lockdown activists under surveillance because of concerns that they are attempting to undermine the legitimacy of the federal state. The country’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) announced that the new surveillance would focus on some members of the 'Querdenker' group, which has emerged as the loudest voice against COVID curbs and an active promoter of conspiracy theories that deny basic facts about the pandemic.

While speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said that the group movement had shown it was willing to use violence and that the authorities have to protect the rule of law in the country. He said that the right-wing extremists are trying to take control of the events. “And what we cannot tolerate at all is violence,” Seehofer added.

Further, the minister stressed that people have the right to express their opinions but he also added that there is “zero tolerance” for extremism. Seehofer said that some protest organisers “have clearly demonstrated that their agenda goes beyond simply mobilising protests against the government's corona measures”. He added, “Their main aim appears to be to "permanently undermine trust in state institutions and their representatives”.

According to CNN, the members of ‘'Querdenker' - or ‘lateral thinking’ - have been protesting against lockdown measures since the start of the pandemic. German officials previously had also said that the movement has links to far-right groups. They connected the movement to two extremists groups, the Reichsbürgern and the Selbstverwalter, which don't recognize the authority of the German government. Moreover, the officials also said that it was becoming evident that the group had links to the QAnon movement.

Germany’s COVID outbreak

Meanwhile, the decision to monitor anti-lockdown activists comes at a time when more restrictions are coming into place. Germany is struggling to contain the latest wave of the pandemic. The government has reportedly imposed new “emergency brake” rules for areas with high COVID-19 infection rates on Saturday, suing a new law that gives the government power to impose lockdowns on states for the first time, ending the patchwork of state-by-state measures. Germany reported 24,736 new coronavirus cases within the last 24 hours on Thursday. The death toll in the country has also risen by 264, bringing the total number to 82,544.

(Image: Twitter/AP)

