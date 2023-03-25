Germany's U-turn On 2035 Combustion Engine Ban Invites EU Fury

Germany's sharp U-turn on a European Union (EU)-wide ban on combustion engines in vehicles has drawn a string of backlash from the bloc, which has accused it of exhibiting erratic and "troubling” behaviour that could embolden other nations to follow suit. According to The Guardian, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters on Friday that “we will find an agreement", hinting that Berlin could attempt to strike a compromise with Brussels on a law that aims to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2035 to solve the climate crisis.

While Germany initially agreed to the plan, it now demands that climate-neutral e-fuels must first be legally binded in the agreement. On Friday, an EU summit held in Brussels started off with the motive to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war and Europe's economy at large, but it quickly drifted off to the combustion engine issue.

EU leaders criticise Germany over combustion engine dispute

EU leaders expressed their disappointment and vented about Germany's U-turn on the deal that was agreed upon months ago. Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins called the country's acts “difficult” and “troubling", adding that “if one member state can do it, what will stop the next … The entire architecture and [EU] decision-making would fall apart if we all did that".

Belgian Premier Alexander De Croo said that “we cannot hesitate now, ask questions and try to change the strategy”. Addressing Germany's concerns, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that she is certain “we will find a solution” but “time is of the essence" at this point of time. Pascal Canfin, the chair of the European parliament’s environment committee, said in a tweet that reworking on the deal is a "red line," and Germany must “stay a reliable country".

The saga began in October last year, when EU ministers and MEPs agreed on a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035. It was slated to get rubber-stamped earlier this month, until Germany announced that it would only go forward with it if there was a place for climate-neutral e-fuels.