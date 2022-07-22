Germany's Vice-Chancellor Asserts Probable Activation Of Nord Stream 2 Is 'not An Option'

Robert Habeck, Germany's Vice-Chancellor and Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, has fiercely opposed the commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, asserting that its probable activation is 'not an option.' In an interview with ZDF television on July 21, Habeck stated that the pipeline's launch will not be impactful.

"The commissioning of Nord Stream 2 is obviously not an option. We cannot further increase dependence on Russian gas. Russia would achieve its goal of violating the sanctions. It would be raising the white flag in Germany and Europe. We should not do this," Habeck stressed.

He went on to say that Germany is a "strong country." He further cautioned against interpreting the restart of Russian gas supply through the Nord Stream gas pipeline as a sign of security. Habeck stated that Germany must identify cost-effective alternatives to Russian Federation gas imports. The minister referred to the issue of the Siemens turbine, which is essential for the proper operation of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, as a far-fetched argument and an "unconvincing game" of Russia.

Putin says Nord Stream 2 pipeline is one of the ways to enhance Russian gas supplies to Europe

Earlier, on July 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is one of the methods to enhance Russian gas supplies to Europe. Simultaneously, he warned that half of this gas pipeline's capacity has already been earmarked for domestic usage. Furthermore, if the Nord Stream turbine is not returned to Russia, only 30 million cubic metres of gas can be pushed down the route per day, rather than the present 60 million cubic metres.

Due to the premature return of Siemens gas turbines after repairs due to Canadian sanctions against Russia, Nord Stream has only been used at 40% (67 million cubic metres per day) of its maximum capacity since mid-June. After many requests from Germany, Canada decided to return the repaired Siemens turbine on July 9.

According to the European Commission, Canada's return of the Nord Stream turbine does not violate EU sanctions on Russia because they do not relate to gas transit equipment. Gas supplies through the Nord Stream gas pipeline resumed on July 21 at 07:00 Moscow time after maintenance work on the pipeline was finished. According to Nord Stream AG, pumping has already reached the declared maximum of 40%.

Image: AP