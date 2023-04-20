'Ghost Ships': Is Russia Secretly Preparing For Conflict With Scandinavia In North Sea?

A recent investigation reveals that Russia's "ghost ships" are surveying offshore wind turbines, underwater data cables, and other vital infrastructure in the North Sea, potentially planning sabotage tactics in the event of a conflict with the West, reported UK-based media outlets.

Reportedly, Moscow has dispatched ships to conduct underwater surveillance and map crucial locations that could potentially disrupt communication and energy supplies in Europe - some of which are shared with Britain. The findings were presented in a report by public broadcasters in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland.

As many as 50 suspected Russian "spy ships" have reportedly been spotted traversing through the waters surrounding Britain and four Nordic countries. These vessels, which are registered as fishing trawlers or research ships, are believed to switch off their automatic identification system (AIS) transponders, making them undetectable by standard tracking methods. Consequently, their movements must be monitored using other technologies, such as sonar, satellite imagery, or patrol boats.

Danish counterintelligence chief Anders Henriksen told the investigation, “In the event of a conflict with the West, they will be ready and know where to intervene if they wish to paralyse Danish society”. While Nils Andreas Stensones, the head of Norwegian intelligence, told the broadcasters the apparent programme was considered “highly important” to Russia and was likely controlled directly from Moscow.

Journalists from DR in Denmark, NRK in Norway, SVT in Sweden, and Yle in Finland said they analysed intercepted Russian communications which indicate so-called ghost ships have been sailing in Nordic waters with their locations masked.

Russian vessel called Admiral Vladimirsk highlighted

Admiral Vladimirsky, a Russian oceanographic expedition ship, is at the center of allegations in the recent report, which suggests that it is being utilised as a spy vessel. The first in a series of reports containing these allegations is slated to air in the four Nordic countries.

To track the ship's movements near seven wind farms off the coast of the UK and the Netherlands, public broadcasters relied on the insights of an anonymous former UK Royal Navy expert. The report indicates that Admiral Vladimirsky navigated through the Baltic Sea and North Sea for a month, with its transmitter turned off, according to intercepted communications.

The vessel also spent several days around existing and future offshore wind farms. When reporters from DR approached the research vessel near Grenaa in eastern Denmark, footage revealed an armed man in uniform on board, wielding a Russian military rifle.

UK's Independent spoke to a Naval expert, H I Sutton, who also provided insights for the Nordic investigation, he revealed that Admiral Vladimirsky was sighted off the Scottish coast in 2021. According to Sutton, the vessel was observed entering the Moray Firth on November 10 and was later seen about 30 nautical miles east of Lossiemouth, which houses the RAF's Maritime Patrol Aircraft fleet. The ship then moved westward at a gradual pace.

A UK Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “The government takes the security and resilience of our national infrastructure very seriously ... We continue to review all our investments and activities against the full range of threats and risks.”