Global Labour Market Recovery To Be Delayed Due To COVID-19 Pandemic: ILO Report

The latest International Labour Organization (ILO) report, released on January 17, predicts that global labour market recovery will be delayed as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc. In its flagship World Employment and Social Outlook Trends (WESO Trends) 2022, the ILO has lowered its labour market recovery prediction for 2022, predicting a continuing large deficit in the number of working hours compared to pre-pandemic levels.

"Two years into this crisis, the outlook remains fragile and the path to recovery is slow and uncertain," said Guy Ryder, Director-General of the International Labour Organization.

WESO Trends also warns that the total impact on employment is far greater than the raw data suggests, because many people have left the workforce. The global labour force participation rate in 2022 is expected to be 1.2% lower than in 2019. The reduction reflects the impact of COVID variants like Delta and Omicron, as well as the ongoing uncertainty about the pandemic's future course.

"Many workers are being required to shift to new types of work, for example in response to the prolonged slump in international travel and tourism," Mr. Ryder added.

The crisis is deepening disparities within and across countries

The research cautions that the crisis is having a wide range of effects on different categories of workers and countries, deepening disparities within and across countries, and eroding the economic, financial, and social fabric of practically every country, regardless of its development position. Repairing the damage will most likely take years, with long-term implications for labour forces, household incomes, and social and possibly political cohesiveness.

While the consequences of the Coronavirus are being felt all over the world, the International Labour Organization (ILO) has seen a significant difference in recovery patterns, which appear to be linked to the Coronavirus's containment. The European and North American regions are exhibiting the most indications of recovery, whilst Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean have the most pessimistic outlooks. At the national level, high-income countries are faring the best, while lower-middle-income countries are faring the worst.

According to the analysis, the crisis' disproportionate impact on women's employment will continue in the following years. Simultaneously, WESO Trends warns that the closure of education and training institutions "would have cascading long-term effects" for young people, particularly those without internet access. The report provides detailed labour market estimates for 2022 and 2023, as well as an assessment of how global labour market recovery has progressed, taking into account various country approaches to pandemic recovery and the implications on various types of workers and economic sectors.

