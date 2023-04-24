Global Military Expenditure Reaches All Time High; US, China And Russia Lead The Pack

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war and the rise in conflict across the world, reports are emerging that Global Military Expenditure has hit a record high in 2022. According to Sputnik, military expenditure around the world has increased by 3.7% last year, reaching a whopping figure of $2.24 trillion. Citing the data published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) on Monday, Sputnik reported that the United States, China, and Russia emerged as the biggest spenders respectively. The Russia-Ukraine war which erupted in February 2022 can be considered part of the reason for the rise in military expenditure.

"World military spending grew for the eighth consecutive year in 2022 to an all-time high of $2,240 billion. By far the sharpest rise in spending (+13 per cent) was seen in Europe," SIPRI stated in its report, as per the report by Sputnik. “The United States remains the world’s biggest military spender with its military expenditure having reached $877 billion last year, which is 39% of total global military spending,” the report further stated. China on the other hand bagged the second spot of being the world’s largest spender list in 2022. In 2022, Beijing has spent $292 billion or 4.2% more than last in 2021, as per the SIPRI report.

Russian military spending grew by 9.2% amid the war

Amid the raging Russia-Ukraine war, Russia’s military spending has increased exponentially. According to the SIPRI report, Russian military spending grew by an estimated 9.2% in 2022. Last year, the Russian administration has spent $86.4 billion on the military. This was equivalent to a 4.1 per cent rise the country witnessed in its GDP. Meanwhile, it was Ukraine that has seen the highest rise in military expenditure in the last year. The country has witnessed a whopping 640% increase in military expenditure compared to 2021. The country has spent $44 billion on the military in 2022. The SIPRI report also stated that America’s military aid to Ukraine was the highest in the world. "US financial military aid to Ukraine totalled $19.9 billion in 2022, making it the largest amount of military aid given by any country to a single beneficiary in any year since the Cold War,” the SIPRI report stated. Last year, Washington has allocated 2.3% of its total US military spending to Ukraine.