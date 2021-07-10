'Goal Achieved': European Union Hits Target Of Delivering COVID Vaccines For 70% Adults

"Goal achieved," announced European Union (EU) Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on July 10 as the 27-nation-bloc reached its target of delivering enough COVID-19 vaccine to cover 70% of the adult population. Stressing that “the EU has kept its word,”vo der Leyen said that the EU member state governments are responsible for the administration of the vaccines among citizens and some of the nations are working comparatively faster than others.

The EU joint vaccine purchasing scheme which is led by von der Leyen has already delivered 330 million BioNTech-Pfizer shots, 100 million AstraZeneca, 50 million from Moderna and 20 million Johnson & Johnson. Except for Johnson & Johnson jabs, all the other COVID-19 vaccines require two doses to achieve full efficacy. Notably, the bloc is home to at least 366 million adults. Von der Leyen had tweeted on May 9 that the bloc was on track to meet its goal of inoculating at least 70% of adults by the summer and called for states to ramp up vaccination drives.

“The European Union has kept its word. This weekend we have delivered enough vaccines to member states to be in a position to vaccinate fully at least 70% of the EU adults this month,” she said in a video statement.

“But Covid-19 is not yet defeated. We are prepared to deliver more vaccines, including against new variants,” said von der Leyen, who faced criticism at the start of 2021 for failing to make sure companies delivered contracted vaccines.

EU aims at securing jabs for all eligible population

As the EU celebrates reaching its self-set goal of administering COVID-19 vaccines among 70% of adults, the longer-term goal that the 27-nation bloc is aiming at is securing enough jabs to immunise the entire eligible population by the end of September. In May, the European Union had also said that it was confident of having enough vaccines to reach the target. Further, in the latest statement, EU Commission President added that the bloc was ready to deliver more doses including the coronavirus vaccines that act against new variants.

