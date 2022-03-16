Google Celebrates French Painter Rosa Bonheur’s 200th Birth Anniversary, Unveils Doodle

To celebrate the 200th birthday of French Painter Rosa Bonheur, whose flourishing career inspired forthcoming generations of women in the arts, Google has unveiled a doodle of her. Bonheur was a French artist, primarily a painter of animals but also a sculptor, in a realist style. With Bonheur painting her beloved subject- animals, Google paid a tribute to this most famous female painter of the nineteenth century with its doodle.

Rosa Bonheur

According to Britannica, Rosa Bonheur, original name Marie-Rosalie Bonheur, was born on March 16, 1822, two-century back in Bordeaux, France. She was a painter and sculptor known for the incredible precision and detail in her animal paintings. Bonheur was trained by her father, Raymond Bonheur, an art teacher and a minor landscape painter. Bonheur diligently followed the evolution of creative traditions via years of careful study and sketching before immortalising them on canvas, despite the fact that her ambitions for a career in the arts were unusual for a woman at the time.

Bonheur's talent for sketching live animals had exemplified by the time she was in her teens, and rather than pursuing a career as a tailor, she began studying animal motion and forms on farms, in stockyards, and at animal markets, horse fairs, and slaughterhouses, observing and drawing them and gaining a comprehensive familiarity of animal anatomy.

Bonheur's first significant success, "Ploughing in the Nivernais," was exhibited in 1849 and is currently in the Musée d'Orsay in Paris. The mammoth "The Horse Fair," which was completed in 1855 and was eight feet high by sixteen feet wide, is her most famous work. The horse market in Paris is depicted in the artwork. Bonheur's reputation as a painter and sculptor of animals increased in the 1840s, with several of her works showing at the prestigious Paris Salon from 1841 through 1853. Her "Ploughing in the Nivernais", established her as a professional artist.

In Bonheur's day, women were sometimes only unwillingly educated as artists, and by becoming such a successful artist, she helped to open doors for women artists who came after her. To honour these prominent paintings, the French Empress Eugénie rewarded Bonheur the Legion of Honor—one of the nation’s most prestigious awards, in 1865.