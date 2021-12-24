Greece: 11 Dead, 90 People Rescued After Boat Carrying Migrants Sinks

At least 11 people have died after a boat carrying migrants sank off the coast of southern Greece. Coast guard divers conducted the search operation of a submerged boat for passengers who might have been trapped inside on Friday, December 24. According to a report by AP, the Greek Coast Guard informed that 90 people have been rescued overnight and early Friday.

According to the Greek coast guard, 90 people who have been rescued near the remote island of Antikythera include 52 men, 11 women and 27 children. People who survived were brought to the port of Piraeus, near Athens. The Greek Office of the United Nations Refugee Agency took to Twitter and expressed that they were “extremely saddened” at reports of seven people who lost their lives in the shipwreck. The UNHCR had posted the tweet before the divers recovered four more bodies. Greek police has arrested three people on Friday, 25 December on smuggling charge and has detained 92 migrants.

Rescue operations continues for third day

Meanwhile, the search operation carried out by the authorities continued for the third day in the Central Aegean Sea. The search operation is being conducted after a boat carrying migrants sank near the Folegandros island on December 22. Authorities have rescued 13 people and 17 people are missing. Among the 13 rescued people, 12 had been rescued from the island of Folegandros in the southern Cyclades.

Authorities have informed that the people were from Iraq, while coast guard informed that the rescue operation began on Tuesday night. The authorities had received information that a vessel carrying migrants had suffered engine failure and started taking on water south of Folegandros. According to AP, smugglers in Turkey have been sending sailboats with migrants and refugees across the Mediterranean Sea towards Italy averting Greek islands.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP/Representative