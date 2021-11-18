Greece: 24 Volunteer Migrant Rescuers On Trial; Will Face Smuggling-related Charges

Twenty-four volunteers who took part in the migrant rescue operations went to trial on Thursday, 18 November on the Greek island of Lesbos. The group is facing charges related to smuggling, espionage in a case that has been strongly censured by international human rights groups. As per AP, the Greek and international volunteers include the Syrian-born competitive swimmer Sara Mardini, whose sister Yusra Mardini featured among the refugee swimming team at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Tokyo earlier this year.

The volunteers, including several others who spent months in pre-trial detention, will now face a series of charges including misdemeanour counts of espionage-related offences, illegal access to state communications and assisting criminal activity. The entire group has reportedly denied any wrongdoing, and have maintained that they were helping to save lives when the island of Lesbos was facing a surge of refugees and migrant arrivals from Turkey.

However, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and other rights groups have called for dropping the charges against the group. Ahead of the trial on Thursday, the Human Rights Watch said in a statement, “The charges perversely misrepresent the group’s search-and-rescue operations as a smuggling crime ring.” According to the media report, over a million migrants and refugees including several expecting war in Iraq and Syria, travelled to Greece’s Lesbos and other such islands from Turkey between 2015 to 2016.

Most of those refugees and migrants moved on to Germany and other European Union nations. The media report stated that the Greek government has taken a comparatively more stringent stance on illegal and irregular migration in recent years. It has reportedly intercepted boats at sea and extended a steel wall along its land border with Turkey. The Greek government has denied the allegations by migrant advocacy groups that it carries out summary deportations which are also known as pushbacks.

Prosecutors alleged aid workers monitored radio channels

While 17 out of the 24 volunteers who went on trial on Thursday are foreign nationals, prosecutors allege that they monitored to Greek Coast Guard’s radio channels and used a vehicle with fake military license plates to enter restricted areas on Lesbos. As per the BBC report, the aid workers were affiliated with a search and rescue group. If the volunteers are found guilty, they could be imprisoned for five years.

Sean Binder, an Irish aid worker facing the trial, told Irish broadcaster RTE, “I am happy to defend myself, I know I did nothing wrong, and we can prove that. I'm being charged with crimes that I am supposed to have committed a year before I was ever on the island.”

