Greece Buys Rafael's Spike Anti-tank Missiles From Israel In $403 Million Deal; Know More

In a USD 403 million dollar agreement, Israel will give Greece anti-tank missiles. The government-to-government agreement was signed by Eyal Zamir, the general director of the Israeli defence ministry, and Aristeidis and Alexopulos, the leaders of the general directorate for defence investments and weapons in Greece, as per Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, which makes the weapon.



The development comes after Finland's acquisition of the Israeli-made air defense system David's Sling. Military alliance NATO just added Finland as a member, joining Greece. The Foreign Defence Cooperation Directorate of Israel, a branch of the Defence Ministry, oversaw the arrangement for the export of missiles for ground, air, and naval use. Greece has also committed to giving Ukraine 19 million euros' worth of military support between January 24 and February 24 of 2023.

The Israel Defence ministry added that the guided missiles could be launched from land, sea, and air and that 40 countries around the world used them, including 19 EU countries and NATO allies. Greece recently signed multiple big-ticket arms deals, including for drones from Israel, Rafale jets from France, and upgrades to its F-16 fleet from the US.

About the Spike anti-tank missiles

Spike is an Israeli anti-tank and anti-personnel missile with a Tandem-charge high explosive anti-tank warhead. The operator can track the target or change to a different target optically through the trailing fibre optic wire as the missile climbs up in altitude after launch. The missile can engage and destroy targets that are in its line of sight, and some variants can make a top attack using the "fire, observe, and update" method. This is comparable to the US FGM-148 Javelin's lofted trajectory flight profile.



It is a lock-on before launch, an autonomous self-guiding missile that you fire and forget about. The missile has an imaging infrared seeker on board. The missile is connected by a fibre-optical wire that is spooled out between the launch point and the missile. This allows the operator to capture a target if it is not in his or her line of sight at the time of launch, change targets while the missile is in flight, or account for the target's movement if the missile is not tracking the target for any reason. Therefore, the missile can be fired speculatively to offer an observation on the other side of a barrier or for a target of opportunity.



The missile can be fired from limited locations, which is essential in urban combat, thanks to its soft launch capabilities, which involve the motor igniting after the missile has left the launcher. The missile and the launching tripod with its fire control unit make up the Spike system. The missile's image seeker is employed instead of the launcher's specialised thermal sight. The system's long-range version weighs about 26 kg overall. (57 lb).

Infantry can control Spike from the launcher or from mounts that can be attached to quick attack vehicles, armoured personnel carriers, or utility vehicles. Therefore, anti-tank capabilities can be added to vehicles that aren't typically equipped with anti-tank weaponry.



As a weapon system for the SAEGM spyware unmanned aerial vehicle, Spike has undergone testing. The Eurocopter Tiger attack helicopters used by the Spanish army are equipped with the Spike-ER. Both Israel and the US have experimented with equipping the Spike missile, which is employed by the US in the UH-60M Battlehawk helicopter, and Skirosky UH 60 Blackhawk helicopters.