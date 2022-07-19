Greece Files Complaint With Ukraine, Serbia Over Ammunition-filled Cargo Plane Crash

In a significant development, the Government of Greece filed a complaint with Serbia and Ukraine over the cargo plane crash incident that happened late Saturday (July 16) evening.

An Antonov cargo plane that was flying from Serbia to Jordan was destined to land in Bangladesh, but the aircraft crashed midway in northern Greece. Reports say that the plane was carrying at least 11 tonnes of weapons, including landmines, mortars, and training shells, when the aircraft caught fire, came down and exploded in a corn field at Palaiochori village.

Greece: Complaint letter sent to Serbia, Ukraine over cargo plane crash

According to the Greek Herald, the complaint from Greece's side will raise the issue of the failure of Serbia's and Ukraine's governments to provide prior knowledge to Athens about the munitions that their cargo was carrying. The complaint has been made to Ukraine’s ambassador in Athens, Sergii Shutenko, by Themistoklis Demiris, secretary-general of Greece’s Foreign Ministry. Also, Greece's envoy in Belgrade is expected to send the complaint letter to Serbia.

As per the official report, a total of eight crew members who were on board the An-12 cargo plane, operated by a Ukrainian carrier, were killed in the accident. Soon after the incident, fire service men, along with rescue and other officials, rushed to the site. A spokesperson for the fire service interpreted that no hazardous substances were detected following a crash site inspection by army specialists from a nuclear, chemical, and biological defence division. Also, the Greek Army’s biodefense unit was called to detect the toxicity risk. However, it was found that the ammunition was scattered over a 500-meter radius at the site, and it will take some time to clear the debris, reported the Greek Herald.

Meanwhile, it also came to the fore that all the crew members who were killed in the accident belonged to Ukraine. Also, a power outage in several villages near the crash site was reported. On Saturday night, the pilot of an An-12 cargo plane reported that the plane was having some problems with one engine and an official had directed him to land at Kavala Airport, but the cargo plane failed to make it.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)