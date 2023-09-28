Greece: Herd Of Sheep Accidentally Eats 100 Kg Of Cannabis, Here's What Happens Next

A herd of sheep near the town of Almyros in Thessaly, Greece have eaten nearly 100 kg of cannabis grown inside a greenhouse recently. This took place when the sheep were taking refuge from flooding after the aftermath of Storm Daniel that hit Greece, Libya, Turkey and Bulgaria, reported Newsweek. Cannabis, also known as marijuana among other names, is a psychoactive drug from the cannabis plant.

The sheep swallowed a hefty stash of medical cannabis growing inside the greenhouse. After the shepherd found the herd, he observed the sheep were behaving strangely. While sharing the whole incident with a local newspaper, the shepherd said, "I don't know if it's for laughing or crying. We had the heatwave, and we lost a lot of production. We had the floods, we lost almost everything. And now this... The herd entered the greenhouse and ate what was left. I don't know what to say, honestly." Meanwhile, the farm owner Yannis Bourounis said that the herd “Found green stuff to eat” and “jumped higher than goats, which never happens, as per the Newsweek report.

Notably, Cannabis has been legalised in Greece for medicinal purposes since 2017. In 2023, the country started its first-ever medicinal cannabis production plant. The production of cannabis for medical purposes has provided the nation with much-needed economic prospects, the media outlet reported. Before it became illegal to possess cannabis in 1936, the county had farmed and exported it. The prescription of medicinal cannabis is already allowed in a number of nations, including Britain, Germany, Italy, and Denmark. Canada is the second nation in the world, after Uruguay, to fully legalise marijuana, ending a 90-year taboo.