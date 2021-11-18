Greece: Protesters Burn US Flags To Mark Anniversary Of Anti-dictatorship Uprising In 1973

On Wednesday, November 17, Greek protestors burned American flags as thousands demonstrated a march to the US embassy in the capital city Athens to mark the anniversary of an anti-dictatorship uprising in 1973. The United States has been blamed for supporting Greece's far-right military junta, which seized power in 1967. A pro-democracy protest at Athens Polytechnic culminated the junta's tenure, with several people murdered when a tank rammed into the university gate. The protesters also raised slogans like "US out, NATO out" and "Americans are murderers of people" as they gathered near the embassy, which was cordoned off by police buses," reported news agency Sputnik.

The annual march to the US embassy has been marred by violence from anarchist protesters, therefore more than 5,000 police were deployed to keep order. Despite the pandemic's restrictions, the march went on, and the majority of the protesters were seen wearing masks. Following the march, minor confrontations erupted in some parts of town, with some people throwing stones at police and setting trash on fire, reported The Associated Press (AP).

The US Embassy in Athens is also heavily guarded by police due to the Polytechnic Uprising demonstration taking place outside. #Πολυτεχνειο #Greece pic.twitter.com/zl3Y4Fs5uq — Savvas Karmaniolas (@savvaskarma) November 17, 2021

'Police apprehend 20 suspected rioters in Thessaloniki'

With some 14,000 participants, a similar demonstration was held in Thessaloniki, Greece's second-largest city. The police resorted to tear gas and a water cannon after some protesters tossed petrol bombs at them. However, there was no report of any injury and police stated that at least 20 suspected rioters were apprehended. In 1973, police and troops dispatched by the military junta repressed student-led pro-democracy rallies at the Athens Polytechnic. Following the uprising, a putsch within the military junta that ruled Greece since 1967, brought even more extremist officers to power.

Last month, the US and Greece struck an agreement to expand their defence cooperation arrangement to allow US forces to utilise Greek bases more extensively. This came amid rising tensions between Greece and its neighbouring Turkey. The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias signed the agreement in Washington, allowing US forces to train and operate "in an expanded capacity" at four new locations in Greece. As it remains embroiled in a tense conflict with Turkey over sea and airspace boundaries, Greece is pinning much of its defence strategy on close military collaboration with France and the United States, reported The AP.

Image: AP