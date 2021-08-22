Greece: Scientists Debate Necessity To Name Heatwaves As Silent Killer Ravages Athens

Following this summer's record temperatures, Greek scientists began debating the necessity to name and rank heatwaves, which are notorious for their invisibility, before the consequences of the climate problem become more evident. As a preventative measure, the move would allow policymakers and those impacted to be better prepared for what experts refer to as "silent killers."

Greece has faced two heatwaves since June

Since June, Greece has suffered two waves of high heat, the second of which lasted about three weeks and was exceptionally long and powerful. Following a recent surge in temperatures, Athens was once again hit by peri-urban flames, with destructive blazes raging northwest of the capital. The high heat has clearly been underestimated, according to Dr. Kostas Lagouvardos, research director at the National Observatory of Athens.

He urged that both state authorities and civilians should be informed of the threats. Lagouvardos said that they believe that if a meteorological phenomenon has a name, people will be better equipped to deal with it. They will grow more conscious of the potential consequences for their lives and their properties. He further stated that heatwaves kill a lot of people, they don't create a lot of noise and aren't visible, but they're a silent killer.

In recent months, Greece has been far from alone in experiencing excessive heat and forest fires. On August 11, the temperature in Syracuse, Sicily, reached 48.8°C, the highest temperature ever recorded in Europe, with infernos erupting around the Mediterranean. However, in a location designated as a climate crisis hotspot, Athens is mainland Europe's warmest metropolis, having been identified in numerous studies as the city most likely to suffer greatly from the effects of a warmer world. Northern Greece recorded the country's highest-ever temperature of 47.1°C on August 3.

"If the temperature above 40 degrees Celsius continues, they should be named"

As the dangers to life and property became evident four years ago, Greek meteorologists began designating winter storms and other unfavourable weather phenomena. The Observatory's head meteorologist, Lagouvardos said that ranking heatwave would be "trickier" because categorization would necessarily require evaluating temperature dispersion and population density. He claimed that if temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius continued for more than a week, they should be named. Heatwaves might be given the same set of alternate male and female monikers as storms, which were derived from Greek history and mythology.

Image- @ITsipouridis/Twitter