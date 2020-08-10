Greece: Storm Thalia Strikes Evia Island, At Least Five People Dead As Rain Floods Village

At least five people were reported to have been killed in severe flooding caused by thunderstorms and incessant rains on the Greek island of Evia. According to the reports, the victims included an eight-month-old baby and two people in their 80s.

As per reports, Greek authorities said that rescuers found their bodies in houses in the village of Politika. The flooding has resulted in blockage of the roads and ravaged houses situated off the coast of north-east of Athens.

Dozens evacuated

According to the reports, dozens of people were evacuated from the worst affected regions, and bulldozers were used by the rescue workers to lift stranded people to safety.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. Mitsotakis is reported to have said that he would pay a visit to the island on Monday. Nikos Hardalias, Deputy Civil Protection Minister, earlier said his thought and prayers were with "the people who didn't make it", international media reported.

Storm Thalia struck several regions of mainland Greece on Saturday, August 8. As per reports, the local officials said that two rivers overflowed from their banks and encroached the roads covering with mud

The fire department is reported to have received hundreds of calls to pump water from homes and vehicles, while dozens were evacuated as roads flooded the area, disrupting transport service widely.

