Greece: Taxis Deliver Booster Doses; Elderly People Inoculated At Home Amid Omicron Scare

After the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, demand for boosters across the world has witnessed a rise. In a key development, taxis in Greece have started delivering booster shots to increase the protection against coronavirus before the new strain starts affecting them, according to AP. Health authorities in Greece have enhanced their campaign to administer booster doses of vaccine to elderly people and people with disabilities at home.

Health workers have started the distribution of vaccine shots in municipal vans. Doctors even go on foot to vaccinate people who are old or with disabilities. Health workers in a commissioned cab reached the house of a 74-year-old woman, recovering from a lumbar fracture to give her booster dose against COVID-19. Eleni Louka, a 74-year-old woman, told The Associated Press that she would have gone to the vaccination centre to get vaccinated, however, she is unable to reach the vaccination site due to “terrible pain”. In order to get people vaccinated against COVID-19, the government has announced that from mid-January, people aged above 60 years need to pay a monthly fine of 100-euro if they do not get vaccinated or receive their booster shot.

Need to vaccinate people: Evgenia Papadima

Evgenia Papadima, who administered the vaccine dose to Eleni Louka, informed that people with disabilities might be among the most vulnerable to COVID-19. Papadima mentioned that they need to vaccinate people as the Omicron variant is emerging and further added that they have been able to contact 100 people with the booster program. “With omicron coming, we’ve got to get people vaccinated and for people who have to remain at home, we’ve got a solution for them,” Papadima said as per AP. Papadima added, “We’ve reached about 100 people with our (local) booster program, so we’re very pleased.

COVID-19 situation in Greece

As per the AP report, only two-thirds of the population in Greece have received both the doses of vaccine against COVID-19. Around 30% of the people in the country have received their booster dose. According to Worldometer statistics, as on 23 December, Greece has reported 1049936 COVID-19. The number of fatalities reported due to coronavirus is 20,126 and 974,846 people have recovered from the virus.

(Inputs from AP)