Greece To Adopt Strict Measures To Stop Turkish-Syrian Earthquake Refugees

Greece has tightened its border security along its land and sea frontier with Turkey in view to stop Turkey-Syrian refugees who have suffered major losses due to the earthquakes, recently. Greece's land and sea frontier has been reinforced with hundreds of security border forces as the new wave of arrivals by people displaced in the earthquakes seeks shelter home. The Greek-Turkish land frontier is being patrolled as the wave of refugees has been expected.

“The mass movement of millions of people is not a solution,” said Greece’s migration minister, Notis Mitarachi, emphasising the need for sending relief aid to Turkey and Syria “before this happens”. The concern by the Greece authorities comes after some of the people (Turkish and Syrian) were devastated because of the February 6 earthquakes. The natural disaster has left more than 50,000 dead and it has been anticipated that they would soon start heading toward Europe in the spring if humanitarian assistance does not arrive. Notably, AFAD has been actively working to provide relief aid and has set up refugee camps for the earthquake.

Greece blocks Turkey-Syrian quake-hit refugees

Greece’s Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi has vowed that the enlargement of a controversial wall along the land border would be constructed, irrespective of whether it is financed by the EU. The 22-mile-long, 5-metre-high barrier is due to double in size by the end of the year. The statement by Greece’s migration minister was made when he was attending the European conference on border management on Friday outside Athens.

“The fence will be extended along the entire length of the (Evros) river so that we can protect the European continent from illegal flows,” Mitarachi.

In one of the recent cases of migration, 59 refugees, including a newborn baby, have been found dead after their vessel ran aground in rough seas off Calabria had started their journey from the Turkish coast, reported The Guardian. Greater numbers of refugees have been their life and limb by circumventing the Greek isles to travel in vastly overcrowded boats from Turkey to Italy, as per Frontex (EU border agency) report.