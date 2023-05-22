Greece Will Head To Second Election After PM Mitsotakis' Landslide Win; Read To Know Why

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' centre-right New Democracy party faced off in a landslide election on Sunday garnering approximately 40.79 votes surpassing the main rival, the left-wing Syriza party that clinched 20, but the firebrand leader could not win enough seats to grasp a majority hold in the parliament.

A second election is scheduled as Mitsotakis eyes his bid to consolidate victory without any coalition partners. His 40% vote or 146 seats out of a total of 300 in the country's electoral system of proportional representation implies that Mitsotakis cannot form an autonomous government unless he partners with another party, even a smaller one. Greece's socialist PASOK party stood third with 11.46% votes and Mitsotakis' party lacked up to 5 seats to have a governing majority despite having the most divisive margin in at least half a century.

Mitsotakis, who was elected as President of New Democracy in January 2016, believes that forming a government with a coalition is akin to “party horse-trading.” New Democracy backers gathered outside party headquarters in Athens after Mitsotakis' party surged forward in Greece's election by a wide margin on Sunday night while the Opposition's Alexis Tsipras accumulated only 20% of the votes.

PASOK political party's election kiosk, in Athens, Greece. Credit: AP

'A political earthquake'

The 55-year-old Mitsotakis, who was nominated by the World Economic Forum as a Global Leader of Tomorrow in 2013, has won the elections with a sweeping mandate and while his party failed to gain an absolute majority; he does not intend to shake hands with coalition partners. Greece's Mitsotakis rejected the offer made by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou to form a coalition under the constitution. The second election will be held in Greece as early as June 25.

“Without a doubt, the political earthquake that occurred today calls on us all to speed up the process for a definitive government solution so our country can have an experienced hand at its helm as soon as possible," he was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, second right, exits the Presidential Palace after his meeting with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, in Athens, Greece. Credit: AP

During a meeting with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Mitsotakis clarified that he hopes for the second round of elections in late June or early July. “I intend to hand back the mandate for coalition talks this afternoon,” Mitsotakis said, adding that the elections were absolutely transparent and clear in demonstrating the will of the people and that Greece “needs a strong and stable government.” Furthermore, he was reported telling the supporters gathered outside his Athens office, "We are going towards new elections as soon as possible" following the meeting with the President of the Republic, Sakellaropoulou.

Supporters of Syriza watch the exit polls at the main polling kiosk of their party at Klafthmonos square, in central Athens, Greece, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Credit: AP

“The exit polls show a clear victory for New Democracy and a clear renewal of the mandate to continue the major changes sought by Greek society,” Greece government's spokesman Akis Skertsos, meanwhile, was reported saying. But the hurdle is paved by Greece's new electoral law of proportional representation that prohibits any party that fails to garner an outright and absolute majority in the 300-member parliament to form a government on its own. But Greece's New Democracy is seeking to grab a clear majority in the second round.

“We have said that we want to govern outright because that would ensure stability and the way forward. So we have the right to ask the Greek people for that in the next election,” Greece's Public Order Minister Takis Theodorikakos said in televised remarks on Skai television after polls closed on Sunday. The socialist Pasok party, however, is saying that it will not cooperate with either New Democracy or Syriza to form a coalition.