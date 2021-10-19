Greece's Crete Jolted By 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake, Tremors Felt Further East: Reports

The Greek island of Crete was struck by an earthquake on Tuesday as the population of the island felt a strong jolt this morning. The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 5.8 to 6.4 on the Richter scale. Other surrounding regions of Greece also witnessed strong termors, including the Eastern Mediterranean, southern Antalya region in Turkey, and some cities in Egpyt as well.

This time, the epicentre of this high earthquake was slightly further east, which recorded a 6.3 magnitude quake. According to Greece's Institute of Geodynamics termors of the earth, the quake was felt across several of the Dodecanese islands. A week ago, Crete recorded a somewhat similar earthquake that damaged a church in Eastern Crete, and a month ago, a temblor killed a man and destroyed hundreds of buildings in Crete.

Greece: Crete jolted by 6.4 earthquake magnitude

Map of felt reports received so far following the #earthquake M5.9 in Eastern Mediterranean Sea 40 min ago pic.twitter.com/NSCvaUPvFf — EMSC (@LastQuake) October 19, 2021

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) informed us that the epicentre of the October 19 earthquake was Crete's eastern village of Paleksatro. The depth of the tremor was recorded at 10km (6miles), which is too deep and therefore liable to cause massive destruction in the region. According to a BBC news report, a small church in Agios Nikolaos, situated in Xerokampos village, was completely destroyed in Tuesday's tremor. Meanwhile, the region also experienced a number of rockslides and several aftershocks. Greece falls on a network of geological faultlines, according to geologists, which is why it is hit by earthquakes in regular intervals.

Image: AP/Representative Image