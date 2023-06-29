Greece's Left Wing Opposition Leader, Alexis Tsipras, Steps Down After Crushing Election Defeat

Greece's left-wing opposition leader, Alexis Tsipras, announced his decision Thursday to step down after a crushing election defeat. Tsipras, 48, served as Greece's prime minister from 2015 to 2019 during politically tumultuous years as the country struggled to remain in the euro zone and end a series of international bailouts.

In Sunday's general election, Tsipras' left-wing Syriza party received just under 18 per cent percent of the vote while the winning New Democracy party topped 40 per cent. Tsipras is expected to stay on as leader until his successor is elected by the party membership.

Greece's conservative New Democracy party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis this week vowed to speed up reforms following his landslide victory in the country's second election in five weeks on Sunday. Near complete results show him gaining a comfortable parliamentary majority to form a government for a second four-year term. Jubilant supporters gathered outside party headquarters in Athens, cheering, clapping and waving blue and white party flags. Near complete results show his party has won 40.5 per cent of the vote, crushing his main rival, the left-wing Syriza party, which was struggling to reach 18 per cent, two percentage points lower than the last elections in May.

His second term as prime minister “can transform Greece at a dynamic pace of development which will increase salaries and reduce inequality, with better and free public health care, with a more effective and digital state and a strong country,” Mitsotakis said in a televised statement about the election results. Voters, he said, had “definitively closed a traumatic cycle of lies and toxicity that held the country back and divided society.”