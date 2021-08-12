Greece's Wildfire Is The 'greatest Ecological Catastrophe': PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis

The devastating wildfires that burnt through forests and villages across the country for more than a week now were a major 'ecological catastrophe' Greece has ever seen, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on August 12, Thursday. The fire that broke about a week ago has now raged through the island resulting in ash rains, witnesses told AP. Two other fire near capital city Athens and in Olympia has raised the overall temperatures of Greece to 48° Celcius, the highest recorded ever.

Mitsotakis while speaking at a press conference in Athens said that this is the worst ever wildlife in 30 years. Talking about the country's immediate response, the PM mentioned that no lives were lost in the fire, however, "we lost forests and properties." Describing the wildfires as the "greatest ecological catastrophe", Mitsotakis acknowledged the danger of smaller fires still present. “We are in the middle of August and it’s clear we will have difficult days ahead of us” until the main season during which fires break out is over," he added.

Climate change is real: PM

Addressing the need to make "bold changes" to tackle climate change, the PM said, “The climate crisis — I’d like to use this term, and not climate change — the climate crisis is here. This is a common crisis for all of us,” he said, noting that climate change is a global issue." Meanwhile, UNESCO also echoed Mitsotakis' thoughts while expressing concern over Greek's situation, "Our thoughts are with the Greek people and also with all the other countries that have been experiencing extreme fires & extreme weather events over the past months. #ClimateChange is real. Its consequences are very real too. We need #ClimateAction NOW," it wrote on Twitter.

Blazing fire has destroyed homes and livelihood and led more than 60,000 to flee

Desperate to restore their tattered lives, several locals joined hands to extinguish flames burning for over a week. Some drove up to mountain tops in Elvia Island to extinguish flames without proper firefighting tools. They were later admitted to the hospital with second and third-degree burns. Residents also cut down trees in the fire's path to stop it from spreading.

Greece is experiencing the worst wildfire since 1987. While massive efforts from as many as 24 European countries have been able to douse the violent fires, leftover dry twigs and bushes were still seen burning in forests on the mountain tops and outskirts of villages after nearly seven days now. The blazing fire has destroyed livestock, homes of residents and burned down over 50,000 hectares of forest land leading over 60,000 to flee, AP reported.

Firefighting crews came in from Ukraine, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Poland after Greece requested support after the mighty fire exhausted Greek firefighting efforts. Nearly 900 firefighters, 50 ground teams and more than 200 vehicles web fighting a blaze in the Northern section of Elvia that broke out on August 3, Greece officials informed. Every resource was thrown to fight the wildfire, this is the biggest challenge ever, civil Protection chief Nikos Hadalias told AP.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP