Greek PM Mitsotakis Announces Elections In May As Anger Over Train Crash Persists

Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced that Greece's parliamentary elections are scheduled to take place in May. However, he did not provide a specific date for the elections. He announced this during an interview with Alpha TV on Tuesday evening, Sputnik news reported.

The current government in Greece holds a four-year mandate, with parliamentary elections taking place at the end of each mandate. The current government's mandate is set to expire on July 7, 2023, and as per the Prime Minister's earlier statement, the government intends to work until almost the deadline before holding the parliamentary elections.

"I can tell you with certainty that the elections will take place in May,” the Greek PM said.

During the interview, the journalist inquired as to why the PM did not provide a specific date for the parliamentary elections. The journalist also mentioned that there were discussions regarding the possibility of holding the elections in July, as a means of avoiding voting by young people who may be on holiday during that time.

"It would be unthinkable to say that the elections will take place in July, because a repeat vote may be required. Very likely. And we will not have elections in August. And certainly we have a period of exams that we must keep as the apple of our eye," he added.

This was Mitsotakis’ first interview since the country was rocked by its deadliest train collision on record, claiming the lives of at least 57 people. The country has been rocked by massive protests, with tens of thousands of residents taking to the streets across much of the Hellenic Republic.

In the weeks following the train collision incident, the ruling party in Greece has experienced a significant decline in its popularity among voters. Demonstrators have strongly criticised Greek politicians for their failure to meet the demands of the unions for enhanced rail safety measures.

Protests continue following Greek’s worst train crash in history

Protests continue in Greece almost a month after the country’s deadliest rail disaster on the midnight of February 28, as thousands of students take to the streets in several cities and some protesters clash with police in Athens.

At least 57 people — including several university students — died when a passenger train slammed into a freight carrier just before midnight Tuesday. The government has blamed human error and a railway official faces manslaughter charges.

Last week, protesters hurled gasoline bombs at a police cordon near parliament. Riot police responded with tear gas and sound grenades, during the brief flare-up of violence that disrupted large, peaceful demonstrations. There were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests, according to AP.

The strike grounded flights and extensively disrupted services, while large protests were also held in other cities across the country. Clashes between youths and police also erupted in the southern port city of Patras.

The strike also kept ferries to the Greek islands at port, left public hospitals running with emergency staff, halted public transport services and led to class cancellations at state-run schools.