Greek PM Mitsotakis Apologises Over Deadly Train Tragedy Amid Public Fury: 'A Big Sorry'

Following one of the deadliest train accidents in Greece in recent years, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis issued an apology and vowed not to "hide behind human error." The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday evening near the city of Larissa when a passenger train carrying over 350 individuals collided with a freight train, resulting in the deaths of at least 57 people and numerous injuries, as per a report from CNN news.

In a statement, Mitsotakis expressed concern that two trains traveling in opposite directions could end up on the same track without being detected by anyone. He highlighted the need for accountability and improvements in the country's transportation infrastructure to ensure such tragic accidents do not occur in the future. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis offered a heartfelt apology to the families of the victims. "As prime minister, I owe everyone, but above all to the relatives of the victims, a big sorry. Both personally, and in the name of all those who ruled the country for years," he said.

Greece's railway system has a poor track record

The prime minister's reference to "human error" after the collision was initially criticized, but his latest statement suggested broader, systemic problems with Greece's railway network. Mitsotakis promised to announce plans to "immediately improve the safety of the railways" in the coming days. The situation took a turn on Thursday when a train station manager in Larissa was arrested in connection with the collision. Greek authorities released dispatch recordings that revealed one of the train drivers had been instructed to ignore a red light, suggesting a possible explanation for the tragic accident.

Greece's railway system has been shown to have a poor record of passenger safety when compared with other European countries. A report by the European Union Agency for Railways in 2022 found that Greece had the highest railway fatality rate per million train kilometers from 2018 to 2020 among 28 countries on the continent. The recent head-on collision between a passenger train and a freight train in Tempi, near the city of Larissa, has resulted in widespread devastation.

Carriages were toppled, and debris was scorched across the area. Many of the passengers on board were young people returning home from a holiday weekend. The incident sparked fresh protests, and the country's transport minister resigned in the aftermath of the tragedy. Additionally, a rail workers' union went on strike, accusing the government of neglecting the system. The tragic event has underscored the need for significant improvements to Greece's railway infrastructure to ensure the safety of passengers.