Greek teacher sets up his own TV channel to educate inmates

A math teacher in Greece has set up prison-wide TV classes to teach what inmates missed during the COVID-19 lockdown. Petros Damianos, director of the school at Greece’s Avlona Special Youth Detention Center, set up his online channel to educate inmates, many of whom awaiting trial. The process wasn’t easy but through, donations, volunteers and online orders, the staff cobbled together what they needed and kickstarted their education.

In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, schools have mostly shifted to digital platforms in the European nation. However, the Avlona detention centre, which holds nearly 300 young men aged 18-21, and sometimes up to 25 had no access to digital technology. The prison's students had no way to continue learning when the lockdowns canceled classroom lessons.

“Teachers couldn’t reach the kids like they reach all other kids in Greece,” said Damianos, a mild-mannered man in his 60s. “This was a big problem, a very big problem that seemed almost insurmountable.”

It was then the idea of a TV channel struck in his head. Speaking to Associated Press, he revealed that it was in December 2020, that he realised that he could reach his students through the televisions in their cells if he could figure out how to create a dedicated TV channel to broadcast their classes. He then reached out to his technician friends who told him that he could do it with the necessary equipment.

'Prospathodas TV'

The next hurdle was obtaining the equipment with shops also closed during the nationwide lockdown. However, with the help of online retail and delivery, the procured the required paraphrenia. Finally, they taught the prison staff how to use it. Finally, on January 8, Damianos’s dream came true and he successfully established his own TV channel. He named it Prospathodas TV, Greek for “Trying TV.” Through word of mouth, they got inmates to re-tune their televisions to capture the new channel. At present, Prospathodas TV operates 24 hours a day, running six hours’ worth of pre-recorded lessons on a loop on weekdays, and eight hours of content on a loop on weekends.

All image credits: AP