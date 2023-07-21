Greenland Melted 416,000 Yrs Ago, Suggests Potential For Disastrous Sea Level Rise: Study

Recent research published in the journal Science suggests that Greenland could have been green and devoid of ice approximately 4,16,000 years ago. This study has raised concerns about the stability of Greenland's ice sheets, challenging previous assumptions and shedding light on how the area's landscape might respond to climate change.

By examining sediment samples taken from an ice core retrieved in the region, researchers discovered compelling evidence of leaves and moss dating back to a specific period. This evidence strongly suggests that a significant portion of Greenland's ice experienced substantial melting during a moderate Earth warming phase occurring approximately 424,000 to 374,000 years ago. Consequently, this melting contributed to a rise in global sea levels, estimated to be between five and 20 feet.

The findings from this research challenge the commonly accepted belief that a considerable portion of Greenland's ice sheet has endured for at least a million years, if not more.

In the study, Paul Bierman, a geologist and professor at the University of Vermont in the US, said: "It's really the first bulletproof evidence that much of the Greenland ice sheet vanished when it got warm."

How was the study conducted?

Ice cores represent invaluable snapshots of Earth's past climate, acting as time capsules that enable scientists to reconstruct climate conditions from millions of years ago. In this recent research, a 12-foot-long ice core was examined. This ice core was extracted from Camp Century, a former secret US army base situated in northwest Greenland during the Cold War era.

The ice core, a well-preserved frozen cylinder, had been stored in a freezer for several decades, inadvertently forgotten until its accidental rediscovery in 2017. Its accidental preservation allowed researchers to gain new insights into Greenland's climate history and its response to climate variations over an extensive timeframe.

In addition to revealing evidence of past vegetation and flowing water, the analysis of the ice core indicated that during the warming phase known as Marine Isotope Stage 11, Greenland might have undergone a significant transformation. It is believed that the region could have transitioned into a tundra landscape, potentially covered with trees and inhabited by roaming woolly mammoths, or even evolved into a boreal forest environment.

The researchers emphasized the importance of their findings, highlighting that this study holds crucial implications for comprehending how Greenland's ice sheet might react to climate warming in the coming years.

If Greenland melts, the word is at risk: Scientists

The scientists involved in the research warned that Greenland's ice sheets contain a substantial amount of water, capable of contributing to a staggering 23 feet of sea level rise if they were to melt entirely. Such a scenario would pose a significant threat to coastal cities worldwide, putting them at risk of severe flooding and coastal inundation.

Prof Bierman said: "Greenland's past, preserved in 12 feet of frozen soil, suggests a warm, wet, and largely ice-free future for planet Earth unless we can dramatically lower the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

"Four hundred thousand years ago there were no cities on the coast and now there are cities on the coast," he added.

Tammy Rittenour, a professor in the Department of Geosciences at Utah State University, said: "If we melt just portions of the Greenland ice sheet, the sea level rises dramatically.



"Forward modelling the rates of melt, and the response to high carbon dioxide, we are looking at metres of sea level rise, probably tens of metres."