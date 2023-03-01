Greta Thunberg Held As She Joins Climate Activists' Protest Against Wind Farms In Norway

Greta Thunberg and dozens of other climate activists have been protesting against a wind farm in Norway, arguing that the project will crush the rights of the Sami Indigenous people to raise reindeer in Arctic Norway. On Monday, Thunberg and other climate activists blocked the entrance to Norway’s Ministry of Oil and Energy in Oslo as they waved the Sami flags and brandished the poster reading “Land Back.” 151 turbines, argued Norway's government, can power some 100,000 Norwegian homes. But Thunberg and other climate activists argue that it will breach the Sami rights under international conventions.

It is to be noted, that the reindeer herders in the Nordic country say that the wind farms machinery, a giant in size and loud in noise, will frighten their animals and disrupt the functioning of age-long traditional practice. They demanded that the turbines must be torn down.

NORWAY 🇳🇴 Today, climate activist Greta Thunberg and dozens of Sami activists blocked the entrance to Norway’s energy ministry to protest against wind turbines still in place on reindeer herding land despite a court ruling. pic.twitter.com/WvESsuKGT0 — Stephiereine28🇺🇲🦅🍊 (@stephiereine) February 28, 2023

Police in Norway violently arrests World's climate leader Greta Thunberg. pic.twitter.com/7ToqdEBah2 — Izlamic Terrorist (@raviagrawal3) March 1, 2023

Swedish climate activist removed by Oslo police

Many of the teenagers protesting against the wind farms belong to Young Friends of The Earth Norway and the Norwegian Sami Association’s youth council NSR-Nuorat, according to several reports. They installed the tent used by the Arctic people and sat demonstrating against the Norwegian government. In 2021, Norway’s Supreme Court ruled that the wind turbines' construction will violate the rights of the Sami people, but the Norwegian ministers are still going ahead with the plan. The wind farm is still operating, Associated Press reporters say.

"The ongoing human rights violations against Sami reindeer herders must come to an end," the protesters who donned the Sami’s traditional bright-colored dress told Associated Press.

On Tuesday, however, as many as 10 people including Swedish climate activist Thunberg were removed by the police with coercion from the entrance of the government building. In a scene that evoked her arrest in Germany, Thunberg was seen carried by the Oslo police on 1 March as she opposed wind farms on the Indigenous land in Norway. She and other environmentalists have been protesting in Oslo since Monday, February 27. In the footage now circulating online, Thunberg was lifted by the police officers off the site of the demonstrations away from the entrance to the Ministry of Finance. She was still carrying the Sami flag whilst carried away amid loud chants from the protestors. While the Oslo police forcibly removed Thunberg at around 1.30 am on Monday, she was released later and the demonstrators, once again, returned to the ministry at around 6 am.