Happiness can be found in any place and fun people can find it even in the most boring places. You might have witnessed kids or people doing silly things on escalators and elevators but have you ever seen somebody rowing a boat on a walkway? This was seen in a video that has emerged on the internet. A group of men were seen pretending to row a boat on the moving walkway at an airport.

The viral video opens up to show four men, who were just in the mood for a vacation, having some excitement as they pretended to row a boat on the moving walkway. Meanwhile, the others present at the Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam burst out laughing. As the video progressed, two girls, and a man with a baby in arms were seen laughing as the four guys carried on with their mischievous ride. Their act was accompanied by music beats, whistles and shouts of rowing men in the background.

The video of four men rowing a boat at the airport has been going viral on the internet. The video was shared on Twitter with the caption, "Meanwhile at the airport.." and was shared by the page ‘Buitengebieden’, which regularly shares funny videos on the internet.

'Row, row, row your boat', Netizens react

The video has grabbed the attention of many online users and has garnered around 2.1 million views. The video has also prompted several likes and comments, "They should have been seated in the opposite direction. Then the rowing action would have taken them in the right direction", a user wrote. The second user replied, "I've done this before. Not even sorry". The third user expressed, "this happens when you forbid people to fly for 2 years they do not know anymore how to use an airport".