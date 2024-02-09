Advertisement

A gunman opened fire at a market in the Georgian city of Rustavi, located 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the capital Tbilisi, on Friday, resulting in the deaths of four people and leaving one person injured, according to a statement from the interior ministry.

The ministry confirmed that the assailant had been apprehended following the incident. Among those killed, one was identified as the gunman's uncle, while the injured individual was reported to be his cousin, as per a report from Reuters.

Mass shootings are uncommon in Georgia, but the recent incident has reignited concerns about public safety. This comes after a tragic event in January 2023, when a former soldier fatally shot six people, including himself, and injured five others from his apartment's balcony.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting in Rustavi as they work to determine the motive behind the attack. The community is left in shock and mourning as they grapple with the aftermath of this senseless violence.