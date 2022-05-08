Half A Ton Cocaine Worth Over Rs 400cr Seized From Nespresso Warehouse In Switzerland

Switzerland Police, on Thursday, seized nearly half a ton of Cocaine from a shipment of coffee beans delivered to a Nespresso plant. The white powder, estimated to be worth 50 million euros was first noticed by workers at the coffee warehouse in Romont, Fribourg Canton. According to the Associated Press, the workers who had unloaded the shipment from Brazil then alerted the police.

Following the alert, the cops set up a 'larger parameter', and customs and border control agents were called in. An analysis was thereby conducted and it was found that the enigmatic white substance was Cocaine. The shipment consisted of a total of five containers that had arrived from Brazil by Sea and then transferred by train. Notably in Latin American countries, the smuggling of drugs remains the most frequent crime on the maritime routes.

Coffee beans unaffected

In the aftermath, the Nestle subsidiary has said that coffee beans did not come in contact with the cocaine powder and are safe for consumption. “We have strict quality controls in place for green coffee arriving at our warehouses right up to the finished product,” Vevey, a Switzerland-based company said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press. “The substance in question did not come into contact with any of our products or production equipment used to make our products," they added.d

Meanwhile, local police said that "the cocaine seized has an 80% degree of purity and its market value is estimated at more than 50 million francs. They added that the stash appeared “destined for the European market.”

Cocaine availability in Europe “is probably at an all-time high", according to Europol and European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction. While Switzerland is not a part of the EU, it is a part of the Schengen zone, which allows visa-free travel within several European countries. The main countries that are impacted by the drug trade are Belgium, The Netherland, and Spain.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image: AP)