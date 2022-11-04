'Harry Potter' Fans Warned To Stop Putting Socks At Dobby's Grave On Welsh Beach

In order to preserve a Welsh beach, environmental authorities have recently been requesting 'Harry Potter' fans to stop putting socks at Dobby's "grave".

The "grave" which appears in the 2010 film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 has now become a big attraction for Harry Potter enthusiasts and a headache for locals, according to the People report. Fans of the Harry Potter series have been placing mementoes for years as a way to honour him at the Welsh beach where the beloved house elf Dobby died.

Due to this, the renowned Freshwater West Beach in Pembrokeshire has developed into a collection point for souvenirs, painted pebbles, and various types of socks.

Dobby's grave

The putting of socks at Dobby's "grave" came in reference to Harry Potter’s (played by Daniel Radcliffe in the movie) freeing of Dobby from his evil owners by giving the house elf a sock. Further, later in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, Dobby is seen to be saving the lives of Harry and his friends, however, he passes away just a few moments later after getting them to Freshwater West Beach.

According to authorities, the socks and other little souvenirs represent a risk to the local wildlife. They claimed that the issue of the increasing gifts has existed for the past ten years.

To maintain the infrastructure of the beach, the National Trust published a survey back in May on the possibility of transferring the site. After reviewing the location for eight months, environmental experts from the conservation organisation National Trust Wales agreed to allow the memorial to remain standing, albeit they have now issued a warning to fans, NBC News reported.

The National Trust Wales announced in a statement that "The memorial to Dobby will remain at Freshwater West in the immediate term for people to enjoy". It added, "The Trust is asking visitors to only take photos when visiting the memorial to help protect the wider landscape.” "Items like socks, trinkets and paint chips from painted pebbles could enter the marine environment and food chain and put wildlife at risk," the National Trust Wales observed in its review conclusions.

The organisation also stressed that they like having visitors, but the increased traffic does put the site's infrastructure and services under additional strain. they wish to preserve this unique terrain for future generations while ensuring that visitors have a fun and safe time.

(Image: Instagram/ liamalexanderrr)