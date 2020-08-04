Belgium: Health Officials Warn Of Virus Cases In Intensive Care Doubling In A Month

Belgium health officials warned on August 3, Monday, that Coronavirus patients in intensive care units have doubled in the country within the last month. They also added that younger people account for the bulk of fresh infections, as per reports. Frederique Jacobs, a virus taskforce spokesperson, reportedly said that it has been witnessed that the virus is rapidly spreading within the community and the numbers continue to rise.

READ: Belgium Implements Drastic Plan To Avoid Another Lockdown

In addition, she said that there are more than 13 municipalities in which more than 100 people per 100,000 inhabitants have tested positive, and one person in 1000 is infected as of last week. Jacobs said that the majority of the new infections are found among young adults and further added that the number of people admitted to intensive care has doubled since the beginning of July.

READ: Lufthansa, Belgium Agree On Brussels Airlines Recovery Plan

68% increase in cases

According to the health ministry of Belgium, the country has reported a total of 69,849 cases and the rate of daily new cases increased by 68% since the last week of July. It also said that there the daily number of hospitalizations has gone up by more than a third. After a sharp decline of infections, Belgium has witnessed a surge in the number of confirmed cases over the past three weeks. According to figures released, the number of confirmed cases rose 71% from July 17-23 compared to the previous 7 days, with 47% of the cases detected in Antwerp province. The number of cases also increased greatly in the rest of the county, with an average of 279 new daily cases and 30% rise in the number of people admitted to the hospital.

READ: Belgium: Fire Near Liege Airport Terminal, All Flights Suspended

Belgium's Prime Minister last week unveiled a set of drastic social distancing measures aimed at avoiding a new general lockdown amid a surge of COVID-19 infections. Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said that from Wednesday contacts outside family circles will be limited to the same five people over the next four weeks. Belgian residents are currently allowed to meet with 15 different people. The measures don’t apply to children under the age of 12. Wilmes said that the new measures — which also include lowering crowd limits at public events to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors — could be sufficient to avoid further restrictions and to ensure children can return to school en masse in September, after the summer break.

READ: 'Bad Boys For Life' Directors Shooting New Netflix Drama In Belgium

Image: AP