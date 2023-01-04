Heat Wave In Europe For The First Time In European History Alarms Meteorologists

The temperature in a number of nations across Europe for January has reached really high. Warsaw, Poland, saw 18.9°C (66F) on Sunday while Bilbao, Spain recorded 25.1°C, 10°C above average, reported BBC. The record-breaking temperature gain has alarmed meteorologists.

“The increases in average global temperatures caused by human activities such as burning fossil fuels make it more likely that temperature records will be broken,” said Rebecca Oakes, a climate scientist at the UK Met Office, as per CNN reports.

Europe weather prediction

On the European side of the Atlantic, balmy weather has been recorded, reported CNN. The increase in temperature has broken national records in the Netherlands, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Latvia, Czech Republic, Poland, Denmark, and Belarus, reported BBC. In Germany, France, and Ukraine, the station records have been broken.

On January 1, Warsaw recorded a temperature of 4°C, higher than the previous record for the month. Belarus recorded 16.4°C, 4.5°C higher than the previous year. Whereas in Spain's Bilbao, the temperature on New Year's Day was the same as in July. Barcelona has been ordered to restrict its water use due to record-high temperatures.

“For the first time, a heat wave in Europe can rival the most intense ever recorded in North America,” said Herrera, reported CNN. The reason behind this exceptional heat has been a warm air mass from the west coast of Africa that has moved across Europe and would going bring unseasonably warm conditions, according to the UK Met Office,m reported CNN.

This comes days after the deadly winter cold Northern America is experiencing which has left more than 60 dead. North America witnessed freezing rains and heavy snowfall in parts of the Northern Midwest. According to reports, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana will experience severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in the coming days.