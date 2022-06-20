Last Updated:

Heatwave Sweeps Parts Of Western Europe As People Seek Respite On Beaches | See Pics

Hot air arising from North Africa has triggered a heat wave in western Europe. It has left countries like Spain, France, and Germany torched.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Heatwave in Europe
Associated Press

Hot air arising from North Africa has triggered a heat wave in western Europe. It has left people in countries like Spain, France, and Germany to seek respite in swimming pools and on beaches. 

Heatwave in Europe
Associated Press

Firefighters extinguish a forest fire in Upper Harz, northwestern Germany. Another wildfire was reported in the capital of Berlin. 

Heatwave in Europe
Associated Press

This photograph from Frankfurt, Germany shows a man running up a hill on a small road. 

Heatwave in Europe
Associated Press

In this photo from Barcelona, Spain, a man is seen playing the guitar on the breakwater. The Meteorological Department has warned that the temperature could surpass 40 C this year. 

Heatwave in Europe
Associated Press

Here, a tourist is seen using an umbrella to protect herself from sunlight at the Trocadero fountains near the Eiffel Tower. 

Heatwave in Europe
Associated Press

“In some parts of Spain and France, temperatures are more than 10 degrees higher — that’s huge — than the average for this time of year,” Clare Nullis, a spokesperson for the World Meteorological Orga

Heatwave in Europe
Associated Press

Here, dogs are seen playing in the Thames River, London. The photograph also features the famous St. Paul's Cathedral. 

Heatwave in Europe
Associated Press

In France, children were allowed to skip school. The measure was taken on Friday after 12 western and southwestern French regions were put on high alert. 

Heatwave in Europe
aanjuwon/Twitter

In many parts of France, the heat wave has become awry for farmers. This picture shows crops destroyed due to excessive heat.

Heatwave in Europe
Associated Press

A woman in Harz, Germany presses a glass full of ice cubes on her face as mercury rises. In countries like Italy and the Netherlands, large swathes of people were reported to have moved to beaches. 

 

 

Tags: Europe, heat wave, North Sea
