Heatwave Sweeps Parts Of Western Europe As People Seek Respite On Beaches | See Pics

Quick links:
Hot air arising from North Africa has triggered a heat wave in western Europe. It has left people in countries like Spain, France, and Germany to seek respite in swimming pools and on beaches.
Firefighters extinguish a forest fire in Upper Harz, northwestern Germany. Another wildfire was reported in the capital of Berlin.
In this photo from Barcelona, Spain, a man is seen playing the guitar on the breakwater. The Meteorological Department has warned that the temperature could surpass 40 C this year.
Here, a tourist is seen using an umbrella to protect herself from sunlight at the Trocadero fountains near the Eiffel Tower.
“In some parts of Spain and France, temperatures are more than 10 degrees higher — that’s huge — than the average for this time of year,” Clare Nullis, a spokesperson for the World Meteorological Orga
Here, dogs are seen playing in the Thames River, London. The photograph also features the famous St. Paul's Cathedral.
In France, children were allowed to skip school. The measure was taken on Friday after 12 western and southwestern French regions were put on high alert.
In many parts of France, the heat wave has become awry for farmers. This picture shows crops destroyed due to excessive heat.