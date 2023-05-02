Last Updated:

Here's How You Can Bag A Guinness World Record: Assemble Mr. Potato Head Blindfolded

Andre Ortolf, a German national, and holder of over 100 Guinness World Records created an unusual rather uncanny record very recently.

Vidit Baya
Ever thought of bagging a world record, try assembling a Lego blindfolded, you might make it. Andre Ortolf, a German national, and holder of over 100 Guinness World Records created an unusual rather uncanny record very recently when he assembled a toy, called Mr Potato Head, blindfolded in 12.11 seconds. 

In the video posted by Guinness World Records on the streaming platform, Youtube, the serial record holder can be seen assembling the feet, arms, face, and hat to the plastic potato which bagged him the World Record. The video captioned: "The fastest time to assemble Mr Potato Head (blindfolded) is 12.11 seconds, and was achieved by Andre Ortolf (Germany), in Augsburg, Bavaria, Germany, on 30 December 2022."

Other World Records of Andre Ortolf

Andre Ortofl is a serial world record holder. With over 100 titles under his belt, here are a few that will blow your mind:

  1. Fastest time to cross 10 metres on light bulbs,
  2. Fastest time to dry bob 6 marshmallows,
  3. Most shrimp eaten in three minutes,
  4. Most cans with a ring pull opened in one minute,
  5. Most jelly (jello) eaten with chopsticks in one minute,
  6. Most champagne corks popped in one minute,
  7. Most pancakes filled in one minute,
  8. Most mashed potato eaten in one minute,
  9. Most matchsticks extinguished with the tongue in one minute,
  10. Most carrots chopped in one minute,
  11. Fastest 100 m in a chair,
  12. Most soup eaten in 30 seconds,
  13. Most wet T-shirts put on in one minute,
  14. Most peanut butter eaten in one minute,
  15. Fastest time to drink one litre of tomato sauce,
  16. Fastest time to dress a Santa,
  17. Fastest time to drink 200 ml of mustard,
  18. Most party poppers popped in one minute,
  19. Fastest 100 m wearing swim fins, and
  20. Fastest 100m wearing handcuffs (male).
