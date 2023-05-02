Here's How You Can Bag A Guinness World Record: Assemble Mr. Potato Head Blindfolded

Ever thought of bagging a world record, try assembling a Lego blindfolded, you might make it. Andre Ortolf, a German national, and holder of over 100 Guinness World Records created an unusual rather uncanny record very recently when he assembled a toy, called Mr Potato Head, blindfolded in 12.11 seconds.

In the video posted by Guinness World Records on the streaming platform, Youtube, the serial record holder can be seen assembling the feet, arms, face, and hat to the plastic potato which bagged him the World Record. The video captioned: "The fastest time to assemble Mr Potato Head (blindfolded) is 12.11 seconds, and was achieved by Andre Ortolf (Germany), in Augsburg, Bavaria, Germany, on 30 December 2022."

Other World Records of Andre Ortolf

Andre Ortofl is a serial world record holder. With over 100 titles under his belt, here are a few that will blow your mind: